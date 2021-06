The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to announce its monetary policy decision at 10 am on Friday. Lakshmi Iyer, CIO-Debt and Head Product of Kotak Mahindra AMC, shared her expectations from the policy.

“My sense is that the policy measures announced already had some clear targeted measures towards specific sectors, probably we could see some more continuity on that front,” she said in an interview.

“Some sort of enhancement on those probably based on feedback from the board. The banking sector or the non-banking sector might have given feedback, so maybe some continuity on that front,” she added.

“It could be more of an extension – anything dramatically different or new probably may not be forthcoming in this policy - that is going to be probably the overwhelming message today,” Iyer further mentioned.