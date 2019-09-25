Business
Corporate travel tech platform Deem to invest $10 million in India
Updated : September 25, 2019 04:36 PM IST
The investment will position the company's Bengaluru India centre as an R&D hub for Deem's product development worldwide, the company said in a statement.
Deem is wholly owned by Enterprise Holdings, the world's largest car rental provider.
