Corporate tax cut historic: PM Modi

Updated : September 20, 2019 02:39 PM IST

The government on Friday slashed corporate tax rates for companies by almost 10 percent to 25.17 percent to bring them at par with Asian rivals such as China and South Korea.
India is battling a six-year low economic growth and a 45-year high unemployment rate.
