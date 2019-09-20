Business
Corporate tax cut historic: PM Modi
Updated : September 20, 2019 02:39 PM IST
The government on Friday slashed corporate tax rates for companies by almost 10 percent to 25.17 percent to bring them at par with Asian rivals such as China and South Korea.
India is battling a six-year low economic growth and a 45-year high unemployment rate.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more