Corporate employment growth lags GDP growth, service sector the biggest recruiter, says report

Updated : November 19, 2019 04:34 PM IST

India’s corporate employment growth has trailed the GDP growth during the last four financial years, a study by CARE Ratings said.
The service sector has performed better than manufacturing with financial sector industries doing better in terms of higher recruitment.
Corporate employment growth lags GDP growth, service sector the biggest recruiter, says report
