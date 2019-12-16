Corporate affairs ministry's 2019 review: Steps for ease in business, insolvency resolution
Updated : December 16, 2019 07:53 AM IST
It noted that India has improved its ranking on the World Bank's 'Doing Business 2020' report. As per the report, India has moved up 14 positions to 63rd position from 77th position in 2018.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) introduced an automatic system of approval for combinations under 'green channel'. Under this process, the combination is deemed to have been approved upon filing the notice in the prescribed format.
Earlier this month the ministry launched an 'independent director's databank' to provide an easy to access and navigate platform for the registration of existing independent directors as well as individuals aspiring to become independent directors.
