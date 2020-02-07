Associate Partners
Coronavirus to have larger impact on global economy than SARS, says IHS Markit

Updated : February 07, 2020 06:46 PM IST

Coronavirus has brought large parts of the world's second largest economy to a standstill and its impact was felt across industries.
In this scenario, the coronavirus and resulting measures will reduce global real GDP by 0.4 per cent in 2020.
If the situation lingers into mid-March, and plants in adjacent provinces are also idled, the China-wide supply chain disruption caused by parts shortages from Hubei, a major component hub, could have a wide-reaching impact.
