Coronavirus sparks recession fears, central banks spring into action

Coronavirus has sparked fears of recession across the globe. Beginning late last year in China, the contagious virus has now spread to all continents bar Antarctica and has claimed more than 3,000 lives. Those infected by the virus number upwards of 90,000, with South Korea being the worst-affected country after China. Japan and Italy have also been grappling with a mounting number of infected people.

The virus has, however, gone well beyond the realms of a medical crisis and is hugely impacting global economies. Markets have been volatile with investors unsure about the future.

The economic effect of coronavirus has been most pronounced in China—the global economic giant and ground zero for the virus. China's annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for 2020 has was revised down to 4.8 percent by Oxford Economics on Monday.

With the epidemic forcing factories to be shut in China, economies dealing with Chinese firms have also bore the brunt of the unexpected turn of events. Indian automakers Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Tata Motors said on Sunday their supply of parts from China had been hit. Both the automakers reported a considerable sales downturn in February.

Recession fears

No one seems sure of the extent the coronavirus’ impact on the global economy.

However, analysts believe that it is likely to cause the biggest downturn since the subprime mortgage lending crisis of 2008 that precipitated recession in most of the world’s developed economies.

Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC that the coronavirus crisis will take global economy to the brink of recession. “We wouldn’t have to see that much more weakness, whether it’s out of China and then the spillovers associated with that, or maybe the pullback in consumer activity, to turn it into a recession. Our best guess is it stops just short of that,” Hatzius said.

He underlined the unique nature of the crisis, saying that forecasters aren’t the best judge of medical issues. “Clearly, there’s a lot of uncertainty, and a lot of the uncertainty is in areas that normally economic forecasters don’t have to have a judgement on, namely the medical issues,” Hatzius added.

Goldman Sachs on Sunday projected the US GDP to grow 0.9 percent in the first quarter and stay constant in the second. Two successive quarters of negative economic growth qualifies as recession.

Further, Oxford Economics on Monday downgraded global growth projections.

The forecaster also pegged China’s economic growth at 4.8 percent, the country’s worst GDP growth in decades.

"For China, South Korea, Japan, Germany and Italy, the coronavirus seriously compounded the economic and political challenges they faced from trade disputes, supply chain disruptions and domestic political turmoil,” Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist at the Economic Outlook Group, was quoted as writing in a research note by CNBC. “The coronavirus outbreak could well bring those economies to their knees,” Baumohl added.

Central banks take action

Central banks across the globe are expected to make policy decisions with a view to combat the crisis.

“The Reserve Bank of India is monitoring global and domestic developments closely and continuously and stands ready to take appropriate actions to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets, maintain market confidence and preserve financial stability,” the central bank said in a release issued on Tuesday.

Further, the heads of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BOJ) issued emergency statements on Monday that echoed one from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell late last week.