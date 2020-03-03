Economy Coronavirus sparks recession fears, central banks spring into action Updated : March 03, 2020 04:23 PM IST The coronavirus has gone well beyond the realms of a medical crisis and is hugely impacting global economies. Markets have been volatile with investors unsure about the future. Analysts believe that it is likely to cause the biggest downturn since the subprime mortgage lending crisis of 2008 that precipitated recession in most of the world’s developed economies. Central banks across the globe are expected to make policy decisions with a view to combat the crisis.