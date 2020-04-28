  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak unveils 'Bounce Back Loan Scheme' for UK's small businesses

Updated : April 28, 2020 11:35 AM IST

UK's finance minister Rishi Sunak has unveiled a 100 per cent state-backed 'Bounce Back Loan Scheme'
Qualifying small businesses can apply online to borrow between 2,000 pounds and 50,000 pounds as interest-free loans for the first 12 months
