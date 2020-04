Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa has assured Finance Minister and ADB Governor Nirmala Sitharaman of ADB’s support to India in its fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“ADB is committed to supporting India’s emergency needs. We are now preparing $2.2 billion in immediate assistance to the health sector and to help alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic on the poor; informal workers; micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises; and the financial sector,” Asakawa was quoted as saying in a release issued by the ADB.

“ADB assistance for India will be further increased if needed. We will consider all financing options available with us to meet India’s needs," he was further quoted as saying.

Asakawa also commended the Indian government’s decisive response to the pandemic, including a national health emergency program, tax and other relief measures provided to businesses.

Asakawa said the policy measures announced by the government will provide much-needed relief and stimulus to the most vulnerable people as well as businesses and become a basis for faster recovery.

ADB had announced an initial package of approximately $6.5 billion on March 18 to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries, including India, as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 3, World Bank had approved total aid of $1.9 billion for 25 countries on. The largest amount of assistance was $1 billion for India followed by $200 million for Pakistan, $129 million for Sri Lanka, $100 million for Afghanistan and $83 million for Ethiopia.