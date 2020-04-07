  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: RBI relaxes overdraft facility norms as states face cash crunch

Updated : April 07, 2020 04:35 PM IST

The RBI has decided to increase the number of days for which a state or union territory can be in overdraft continuously to 21 working days from the current stipulation of 14 working days.
Further, the number of days for which a state or UT can be in overdraft in a quarter has also been increased to 50 working days from the current 36 working days.
These measures have been undertaken to “provide greater flexibility to the state governments to tide over their cashflow mismatches”, the RBI said in its statement.
