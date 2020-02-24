#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Coronavirus puts global recovery at risk, IMF warns G20

Updated : February 24, 2020 08:28 AM IST

Alarm has been growing over the new virus as Chinese authorities lock down millions of people to prevent its spread, with major knock-on effects economically.
The virus has now claimed 2,442 lives in China, cutting off transportation, disrupting trade and fanning investor alarm as businesses are forced to close their doors.
The gathered financial leaders vowed to "enhance global risk monitoring" of the outbreak, according to the G20 final communique.
