Economy
Coronavirus outbreak will trigger global recession, warns Morgan Stanley
Updated : March 17, 2020 06:39 PM IST
Morgan Stanley expects China to see the worst in the current quarter, and the rest of the world, in the coming quarter.
The bank has forecast China’s growth to contract at -5.0 percent year-on-year in the first quarter before rebounding in the second quarter.
Morgan Stanley has warned that if the disruption from Covid-19 persisted into the third quarter of 2020, the recession could be even deeper, with full year global growth averaging -0.6 percent.