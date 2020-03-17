  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty turn negative after opening higher
Oil prices jump $1 as recent sharp falls draw investors
Yellow metal opens higher as investors flee risky assets
Rupee opens 14 paise higher against dollar
Home Economy
Economy

Coronavirus outbreak will trigger global recession, warns Morgan Stanley

Updated : March 17, 2020 06:39 PM IST

Morgan Stanley expects China to see the worst in the current quarter, and the rest of the world, in the coming quarter.
The bank has forecast China’s growth to contract at -5.0 percent year-on-year in the first quarter before rebounding in the second quarter.
Morgan Stanley has warned that if the disruption from Covid-19 persisted into the third quarter of 2020, the recession could be even deeper, with full year global growth averaging -0.6 percent.
Coronavirus outbreak will trigger global recession, warns Morgan Stanley

You May Also Like

Sun Pharma board approves Rs 1,700 crore share buyback offer

Sun Pharma board approves Rs 1,700 crore share buyback offer

Just 1 sq km for 26,150 residents! Check out countries with the highest population density

Just 1 sq km for 26,150 residents! Check out countries with the highest population density

Coronavirus: Online grocers, pharmacies see surge in demand, but ridesharing and co-working startups suffer

Coronavirus: Online grocers, pharmacies see surge in demand, but ridesharing and co-working startups suffer

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement