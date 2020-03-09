  • SENSEX
Coronavirus outbreak will slash global investment flows, says UN

Updated : March 09, 2020 08:01 AM IST

A fresh report from the UN Conference on Trade, Investment and Development (UNCTAD) warned that regardless of how quickly the COVID-19 outbreak lasted it would significantly drag down global FDI, which is a measure of cross-border private sector investment.       
Efforts to halt the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 3,500 people and infected more than 100,000 people around the world, have wreaked havoc on international business.       
