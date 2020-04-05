  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
India's March factory activity growth at four-month low
Demand slump: World food prices drop
Yellow metal gets costlier by Rs 500 per 10 grams
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Economy
Economy

Coronavirus mayhem: FPIs pull out record Rs 1.1 lakh crore in March

Updated : April 05, 2020 02:13 PM IST

According to latest depositories data, FPIs pulled out a net Rs 61,973 crore from equities and Rs 56,211 crore from the bond market in March, taking the cumulative net outflow to Rs 1,18,184 crore.
The outflow of funds in March comes after six consecutive months of investment by FPIs since September 2019.
This is also the highest withdrawal ever since the FPI data has been made available by the National Securities Depository Ltd.
Coronavirus mayhem: FPIs pull out record Rs 1.1 lakh crore in March

You May Also Like

Countries with highest coronavirus cases as of April 5: No of positive patients rises to 1.2 mn; India has 3,588 cases

Countries with highest coronavirus cases as of April 5: No of positive patients rises to 1.2 mn; India has 3,588 cases

Coronavirus mayhem: FPIs pull out record Rs 1.1 lakh crore in March

Coronavirus mayhem: FPIs pull out record Rs 1.1 lakh crore in March

Coronavirus: Coal India subsidiaries set up 1,509 isolation beds in 8 states

Coronavirus: Coal India subsidiaries set up 1,509 isolation beds in 8 states

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement