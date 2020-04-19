Coronavirus lockdown: How partial relaxation from April 20 will impact infrastructure sector

The impending partial relaxation of lockdown measures from April 20 augurs well for the beleaguered infrastructure sector. Construction activities in rural areas, including laying and erection of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fibre and cable along with related activities will be allowed. Water supply and sanitation also fall in the list of permitted activities.

Tolling operations will resume with effect from April 20 in view of the relaxations provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Virendra Mhaiskar of IRB Infrastructure said that tolling activities will resume across the country on all vehicles from April 20. Construction at certain allowed projects is also set to start with labour and raw material available on site. He is hopeful that operations will normalise soon and expects 80 percent activity level by the end of April.

However, it is not a smooth sailing for all infrastructure companies. YD Murthy of NCC reasoned that availability of labour remains the biggest challenge. On account of the coronavirus lockdown, a large part of migrant labour is either stuck in relief camps or has migrated back to their villages.

He expects return of workforce to be slow even if lockdown is lifted on May 3. While the company is still assessing availability of labour and raw material, construction activity is expected to start on a couple of projects from April 20.

Nalin Gupta of Jkumar Infra expects operations to return to 50 percent of the pre-lockdown level by the end of April. While the company has enough reserves of raw materials, inadequate labour would restrict smooth operations. The company will resume maintenance work for Mumbai Metro Project and also start construction activities at allowed projects where labour is available on site.

Stocks of infrastructure companies have corrected sharply since the start of the year due to the disruption by coronavirus lockdown. Infrastructure is one of the worst-hit sectors as all construction activities have been on a complete standstill over the last 25 days.

While all revenue generating construction activity has come to a grinding halt, the debt ridden companies are struggling to manage their working capital and make timely payments to labourers and suppliers.

While moratorium from banks provides some breathing space, lack of cash generation is expected to severely impair the infrastructure sector’s financial health. However, things are set to improve with the partial relaxation of lockdown coming into effect from April 20.