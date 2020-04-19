Economy
Coronavirus lockdown: How partial relaxation from April 20 will impact infrastructure sector
Updated : April 19, 2020 02:57 PM IST
Construction activities in rural areas, including laying and erection of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fibre and cable along with related activities will be allowed.
On account of the coronavirus lockdown, a large part of migrant labour is either stuck in relief camps or has migrated back to their villages, posing the challenge of adequate workforce.
While moratorium from banks provides some breathing space, lack of cash generation is expected to severely impair the infrastructure sector’s financial health.