  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Investors get richer by Rs 2.83 lakh crore on RBI booster shot
Dow futures rally more than 800 points after Gilead coronavirus drug reportedly shows effectiveness
Rupee opens 30 paise higher at 76.56 against dollar
Home Economy
Economy

Coronavirus lockdown: How partial relaxation from April 20 will impact infrastructure sector

Updated : April 19, 2020 02:57 PM IST

Construction activities in rural areas, including laying and erection of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fibre and cable along with related activities will be allowed.
On account of the coronavirus lockdown, a large part of migrant labour is either stuck in relief camps or has migrated back to their villages, posing the challenge of adequate workforce.
While moratorium from banks provides some breathing space, lack of cash generation is expected to severely impair the infrastructure sector’s financial health.
Coronavirus lockdown: How partial relaxation from April 20 will impact infrastructure sector

You May Also Like

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

NDMC slaps Rs 1K fine for spitting or urinating in public spaces

NDMC slaps Rs 1K fine for spitting or urinating in public spaces

Air India opens booking for select domestic flights from May 4, international flights from June 1

Air India opens booking for select domestic flights from May 4, international flights from June 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement