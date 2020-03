The government has expressed concern at the mass movement of migrants to their home towns amid the ongoing lockdown and asked states and union territories to take steps to ease the economic hardships of migrants.

Terming the mass movement as a violation of lockdown measures, the government has directed states and UTs to ensure adequate arrangements of temporary shelters, and provision of food etc. for the poor and needy people, including migrant labourers, stranded due to lockdown measures in their respective areas.

The migrant workers must be kept in the nearest shelter with quarantine facilities after proper screening for a minimum period of 14 days as per standard health protocol.

All the employers have to make payment of wages of their workers, at their work places, on the due date, without any deduction, for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown.

Where were the workers including the migrants are living in rented accommodation the landlords of those properties cannot demand payment of rent for a period of one month.