Economy Coronavirus is expected to have cost 400 million jobs in the second quarter, UN agency estimates Updated : July 01, 2020 12:11 AM IST Global working hours are expected to have fallen by 14% in the second quarter of 2020, according to ILO estimates. This is the equivalent of 400 million full-time jobs. It marks a "sharp increase" on the 10.7% fall in working hours it previously estimated for the quarter.