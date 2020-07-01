  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Coronavirus is expected to have cost 400 million jobs in the second quarter, UN agency estimates

Updated : July 01, 2020 12:11 AM IST

Global working hours are expected to have fallen by 14% in the second quarter of 2020, according to ILO estimates.
This is the equivalent of 400 million full-time jobs.
It marks a “sharp increase” on the 10.7% fall in working hours it previously estimated for the quarter.
Coronavirus is expected to have cost 400 million jobs in the second quarter, UN agency estimates

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Railways to expand 350 local trains in Mumbai from July 1, only essential services personnel to be allowed

Railways to expand 350 local trains in Mumbai from July 1, only essential services personnel to be allowed

Amid pandemic, real estate sector sells 57,940 units in H1CY20; new launches lowest in last 5 years

Amid pandemic, real estate sector sells 57,940 units in H1CY20; new launches lowest in last 5 years

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement