Coronavirus impact on India’s trade to be modest; construction, auto and pharma likely to be worst-hit

Updated : February 13, 2020 01:06 PM IST

India’s 28 percent of import basket is heavily dependent on China which is likely to be impacted by a potentially extended shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
India imports 40 percent of its electrical machinery from mainland China. Including Hong Kong, its share in India’s electrical machinery goes up to 57 percent.
China accounts for just 5 percent of India’s total exports. India’s main exports to China are mineral fuels, organic chemicals, and cotton.
