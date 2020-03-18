  • SENSEX
Coronavirus impact: Mumbai taxi drivers see income fall by almost 50%

Updated : March 18, 2020 04:19 PM IST

With many private firms in Mumbai asking their employees to work from home, meetings getting cancelled and some outlets downing shutters temporarily, daily wage earners are suffering.
“I don’t know what to do,” lamented Sahadev Pandey (name changed on request), who plies a black and yellow taxi in the Lower Parel area.
Even after risking their health and lives, some unorganised workers are still seeing a sharp decline in their daily income.
