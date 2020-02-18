#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Coronavirus impact: Moody's lowers Apac growth forecast for 2020 to 5.2%; impact more pronounced on India, China

Updated : February 18, 2020 06:10 PM IST

Coronavirus that emerged in China early January has killed over 1,860 people and infected more than 72,000 so far and there is no end in sight yet.
The epidemic has forced China to shutter over a dozen of its teeming cities, locking up over 60 million people and closing down tens of thousands of factories, impacting the global supply chain.
It attributed this to the falling growth in China, which is projected to grow at 5.2 percent, and India, which is projected to clip at 5.4 percent for 2020 down from its earlier projection of 6.6 percent.
