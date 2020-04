The business community has recommended that the stalled work in industries on account of the coronavirus lockdown be restarted in a phased manner. The industry body, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has asked the government to identify the hot spots of the coronavirus infected areas and then restart work in locations that have lower reported cases.

The nation is undergoing a 21-day lockdown which began on March 24 following which restrictions were applied to the movement of people and economic activities. The lockdown is scheduled to end on April 14, depending upon the containment of the spread of the pandemic.

With only six days to go before the lockdown ends as of now, CII has requested that the government that adequate notice on the lifting of the lockdown be given so the industry is prepared and labour can return to work.

CII has recommended that sectors which provide mass employment, like manufacturing, could be re-started first as this will help protect low wage employment.

The industry body has also stressed on safety in its address. It has recommended that the government should not allow a congregation of more than 10 people at a given time in public places and limit the opening of larger places like malls, restaurants or cinema halls in phase one. All factories should be allowed to function under strict rules of hygiene, health monitoring and social distancing, it added.

Another recommendation is that the government should ramp up the return of employees from 50 percent to 75 percent to 100 percent over a period of time and that the government should look into setting up accommodation, with access to food and medical facilities for migrant workers.

Along with this CII has demanded that the Centre announce a COVID-19 insurance scheme for migrant workers and called for an effective coordination mechanism between the central government and states.

In its address to the Centre, the industry body has also reiterated the demand for a further economic stimulus package to help shed the lockdown blues faster.

