Economy Coronavirus impact: 27 out of top 100 companies can't sustain current wage bill, says Deloitte study Updated : April 29, 2020 11:01 PM IST The study said 11 of the 27 vulnerable companies have a debt to equity ratio of more than 1, making it difficult to borrow to pay salaries. Deloitte said companies must evaluate their ability to pay salaries using the very effective parameter of Compensation Cost Coverage Ratio. Sectors like retail, travel and entertainment continue to have close to zero revenue but continued operating expenses, leading to negative cash profits.