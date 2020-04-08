Economy
Coronavirus effect: Global trade to plunge by up to a third in 2020, says WTO
Updated : April 08, 2020 08:21 PM IST
Most of the nations are in various stages of lockdown as governments attempt to contain the spread of the deadly contagion that has claimed over 80,000 lives so far and the number of infected people is steadily climbing towards the 1.5 million mark.
As a result of the lockdown, economic activity has ground to a halt, dealing a significant blow to the global trade and economy.