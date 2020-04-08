Coronavirus effect: Global trade to plunge by up to a third in 2020, says WTO

Global trade will plunge by up to a third in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has said.

COVID-19 pandemic "may well" cause deepest economic recession "of our lifetimes", Roberto Azevedo, the WTO chief was quoted as saying by AFP.

Most of the nations are in various stages of lockdown as governments attempt to contain the spread of the deadly contagion that has claimed over 80,000 lives so far and the number of infected people is steadily climbing towards the 1.5 million mark.

As a result of the lockdown, economic activity has ground to a halt, dealing a significant blow to the global trade and economy.

The continuing lockdown, which has seen unemployment numbers plummet to record lows in the world's biggest economy -- the United States -- as well as in India, has raised the spectre of an economic recession.

Analysts fear the economic slide could be worse than the sub-prime mortgage lending crisis of 2008 that caused the last recession. However, its impact was contained to a large extent to the western economies.