  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indices erase gains; Sensex turns negative, Nifty below 8,800
Asian shares step back, oil rebounds in volatile trade
Oil prices rebound on hopes for output cut deal
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Economy
Economy

Coronavirus effect: Global trade to plunge by up to a third in 2020, says WTO

Updated : April 08, 2020 08:21 PM IST

Most of the nations are in various stages of lockdown as governments attempt to contain the spread of the deadly contagion that has claimed over 80,000 lives so far and the number of infected people is steadily climbing towards the 1.5 million mark.
As a result of the lockdown, economic activity has ground to a halt, dealing a significant blow to the global trade and economy.
Coronavirus effect: Global trade to plunge by up to a third in 2020, says WTO

You May Also Like

Protecting the health workers: Govt to import 1 crore masks, procure 43,500 ventilators locally and more

Protecting the health workers: Govt to import 1 crore masks, procure 43,500 ventilators locally and more

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fight against coronavirus

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fight against coronavirus

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement