Business Coronavirus effect: Corporate affairs ministry allows online EGMs, e-voting Updated : April 08, 2020 08:49 PM IST Among the measures include allowing companies to hold extraordinary general meetings through video conferencing and allowing electronic voting through e-mails. The resolutions passed through the MCA’s framework need to filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) within 60 days so that they come in public domain. The country is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown that remains in effect until April 14. All services deemed non-essential have been ordered shut.