  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indices erase gains; Sensex turns negative, Nifty below 8,800
Asian shares step back, oil rebounds in volatile trade
Oil prices rebound on hopes for output cut deal
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Economy
Business

Coronavirus effect: Corporate affairs ministry allows online EGMs, e-voting

Updated : April 08, 2020 08:49 PM IST

Among the measures include allowing companies to hold extraordinary general meetings through video conferencing and allowing electronic voting through e-mails.
The resolutions passed through the MCA’s framework need to filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) within 60 days so that they come in public domain.
The country is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown that remains in effect until April 14. All services deemed non-essential have been ordered shut.
Coronavirus effect: Corporate affairs ministry allows online EGMs, e-voting

You May Also Like

Protecting the health workers: Govt to import 1 crore masks, procure 43,500 ventilators locally and more

Protecting the health workers: Govt to import 1 crore masks, procure 43,500 ventilators locally and more

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fight against coronavirus

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fight against coronavirus

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement