Coronavirus: Donald Trump names 6 NRIs in Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday enlisted advisers from various sectors to help the country reopen the coronavirus-battered economy. The White House announced a list of executives, economists, scholars, and industry leaders who together will form various Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.

The list includes more than 50 executives and leaders from agricultural, defence and financial service industries, as well as leaders from unions, professional sports, think tanks, among others.

The list includes six Indian-origin executives -- Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Arvind Krishna (IBM), Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron), Ajay Banga (Mastercard), and Ann Mukherjee (Pernod Richard).

The list of executives also includes major global names like Apple's Tim Cook, New England Patriots' Robert Kraft, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, among others.

“I’m confident that these respected people ... will give us some great ideas in addition to what the governors have learned,” Trump said of the people on the list.

The list includes executives from major firms Cisco Systems, Tyson Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, US Bank, Morgan Stanley, Grand Rapids State Bank, and Southern Bank Corp.

The global economy is expected to shrink by 3 percent during 2020 in a stunning coronavirus-driven collapse of activity that will mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. The US economy will contract 5.9 percent in 2020, with a rebound to 4.7 percent growth in 2021 under the Fund’s best-case scenario.

The US is the worst-affected country by coronavirus, accounting for nearly a third of all the global cases. It has also registered the most deaths at over 26,000, nearly 5,000 more than second-placed Italy's tally.

The pandemic has brought the US economy to a juddering halt, and with the 2020 presidential election due later this year, the state of the economy could be a deciding factor in Trump's re-election bid.