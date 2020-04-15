Coronavirus: Donald Trump names 6 NRIs in Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups
Updated : April 15, 2020 02:55 PM IST
The White House announced a list of executives, economists, scholars, and industry leaders who together will form various Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.
The list includes six Indian-origin executives -- Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Arvind Krishna (IBM), Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron), Ajay Banga (Mastercard), and Ann Mukherjee (Pernod Richard).
The pandemic has brought the US economy to a juddering halt, and with the 2020 presidential election due later this year, the state of the economy could be a deciding factor in Trump's re-election bid.