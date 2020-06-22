Economy
Coronavirus doing almost double the debt damage as financial crash, says Moody's
Updated : June 22, 2020 03:05 PM IST
Italy, Japan and Britain are expected to suffer the biggest debt increases at around 25 percentage points of their respective GDPs.
While the United States, France, Spain, Canada and New Zealand will all see theirs jump roughly 20 ppts.
A failure to bring debt levels back down would leave countries with weaker credit profiles more vulnerable to future economic or financial shocks, and sovereign credit rating downgrades, Moody's added.