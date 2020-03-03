  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Coronavirus-depressed oil market to save India billions in import bill

Updated : March 03, 2020 09:14 PM IST

India's oil imports bill is expected to fall by a sharper 10 percent in FY20 as the increasing spread of coronavirus has depressed the crude oil prices to below $50 a barrel.
A one dollar fall in crude oil price results in reducing India's import bill by almost Rs 2,900 crore while a rupee fall in value of currency against dollar results in increased spending by upto Rs 2,700 crore.
Lower volume of crude processing by fuel refiners is also expected to have an impact on import bill.
Coronavirus-depressed oil market to save India billions in import bill

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel, Jio pay Rs 1,950 crore and Rs 1,053 crore to DoT towards deferred spectrum dues

Bharti Airtel, Jio pay Rs 1,950 crore and Rs 1,053 crore to DoT towards deferred spectrum dues

Home First Finance Company gets Sebi approval to raise Rs 1,500 cr via IPO

Home First Finance Company gets Sebi approval to raise Rs 1,500 cr via IPO

Top-10 countries that own the world's gold: US is No 1, guess where India ranks in 2020 list

Top-10 countries that own the world's gold: US is No 1, guess where India ranks in 2020 list

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement