The centre has directed states and union territories to monitor more than 15 lakh people who have returned from foreign countries between January 18 and March 23.

In a letter written to the chief secretaries, the Cabinet secretary has pointed out that there is a gap between the number of International passengers who need to be monitored by states and union Territories and the actual number of passengers being monitored.

"This may seriously jeopardize our efforts to contain spread of COVID-19, given that many amongst the persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in India have history of International travel. It is important that they are put under close surveillance to prevent the spread of the epidemic," the letter to states and union Territories read.

States and union territories have been advised to take immediate steps to put such passengers under surveillance immediately.

The government and ICMR reiterated today that there was no evidence of community transmission of coronavirus in India so far. Most of the positive cases are those with travel history or those in close contact with positive cases.

"Contact tracing is an ongoing exercise. In a few cases where we have not been able to find the source of virus, we are continuously doing contact tracing exercise. But, this is not evidence of community transmission," a senior official at health ministry said.