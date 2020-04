To fix the damage to the economy arising out of the COVID-19 mess, the government needs to forsake fiscal conservatism and focus on expansion, says Janmejaya Sinha, Chairman, BCG India. In a CII panel discussion on CNBC-TV18, Sinha said the government could bridge the fiscal deficit by printing money.

“Whether we like it or we don’t, we have to start printing money,” he said.

Following is the edited transcript of Sinha’s comments during the panel discussion:

There are issues about misery alleviation, there are issues around survival and then there is winning the piece. I think we need to keep these three buckets in our mind.

There is misery alleviation for people who are losing livelihoods, who need to get food, in countries which are hot you need to get food, medicine and then shelter and we need to start providing it.

Then there are industries that need to survive and for which we need packages. Right now India is at very low end of percentage of GDP IN terms of its package and there will be a couple of packages that will come through this crisis.

Then there will be policies that we will need to win the piece which will be the important thing which will happen immediately after an antiviral is found. This will end once we have an antiviral.

The vaccine may take time but the moment the fear of death goes away we will be back and I imagine that it will not be too long, it will be 3 months or so after which we will be quite well advanced with an antiviral.

You can fund the fiscal deficit in 3 ways – through external commercial borrowing, through internal borrowing and through printing money. Whether we like it or we don’t, we have to start printing money.

Then there is the second question of transmission of printed money and we have to figure out what backstop can be created by RBI for government where some government or some vehicle – a special purpose vehicle, starts buying corporate bonds of distressed sectors directly.

So for example, can banks securitise their MSME (micro small medium enterprise) loans which this SPV buys? So you have to get the money out directly? When TARP (Toxic Asset Reconstruction Programme, in the US) happened people moved fast. So we have to learn to figure out how to put printed money out there.

The Jan Dhan Accounts are there and you have to put money in and not worry whether somebody gets it twice. We should not be fiscally conservative right now. There was a time for conservatism and now this is a time for expansion. The facts have changed and 5 percent of GDP is the minimum we need to get out there.