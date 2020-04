Veteran banker Deepak Parekh has listed a set of suggestions for state governments, regulator Reserve Bank of India and the developer community to survive the current health, economic and financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a list of his suggestions:

For state governments:

1. Incentivise migrant workers to return to work and back to construction sites to resume work as soon as possible. Developers must also be prepared to do whatever it takes to incentivise their workers, lure them back to work in these difficult times.

2. Consider a waiver of stamp duty and registration charge on housing, at least for a limited time especially during the festive season of September-October. While he said the waiver cannot be allowed to continue for too long as it hurts the states' revenues, it must be allowed for a short time to support the real estate sector in these times of crisis.

3. States need to review ready reckoner rates more frequently than what is currently done.

4. Allow a more staggered payment of charges like TDR, ULC, etc., as people are not in a financial position to make upfront payments.

For Reserve Bank of India:

1. Need early recognition from the regulator that monetary policy transmission is not happening effectively. Yields have not fallen despite large rate cuts from RBI. This needs to remedied.

2. Banks have, and continue to remain risk averse because of their past experience with large non-performing assets piling up. The regulator must act to change that attitude of banks and give them comfort.

3. Recommends that the Reserve Bank directly purchase corporate bonds, commercial papers in the market to help with liquidity. Merely lending against government securities is not enough. Even the US Federal Reserve has started buying junk bonds; while India may not necessarily resort to that, it does need to step up efforts to improve liquidity.

4. RBI needs to act quickly as now is not the time for further financial accidents. Therefore, a one-time restructuring for the real estate sector is a more feasible solution that must be considered.

5. Allow extended NPA recognition cycle of 180 days instead of 90 days, at least for a limited period of time.

For developer community:

1. Developers must leverage and deepen their long-term relationship with bankers to guide them through these tough times.

2. Assess the long-term strategy and capability, before availing of any moratoriums.

3. Stay in touch with suppliers and remain watchful of commodity prices.

4. Be careful of the perils of leverage. Don't borrow short term for long term commitments.

5. Take any available equity at whatever price because it will help the company in the long term.

6. Focus on completion of projects, even at the cost of pushing new launches.

7. This is the time for partnerships and for working with stronger companies. Example: partnering with good corporates and contractors with revenue sharing agreements.

8. Raise the bar when it comes to corporate governance; it will help get community support.