Coronavirus blackout: Govt says power grid prepared for 9-minute switch-off; here's the plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal asking nation to switch off lights between 9:00 p.m to 9:09 pm on Sunday will not impact electricity grid operations, power ministry said in a statement. “The Indian electricity grid is robust and stable and adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the variation in demand,” it said.

The statement from power ministry came after some apprehensions were expressed that the event may cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage which may harm the electrical appliances. The prime minister has asked people to switch off lights at 9 PM on Sunday night and express solidarity in times of lockdown by lighting earthen lamps or torch lights.

"The appeal of the Prime Minister is to simply switch off the lights in their homes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm on the 5th of April. There is no call to switch off either street lights or appliances like computers, TVs, fans, refrigerators and ACs in the homes," the ministry said.

"Lights in hospitals and all other essential services like public utilities, municipal services, offices, police stations, manufacturing facilities, etc will remain on," it added.

Meanwhile, power companies have also issued a set of guidelines on how it is planning to deal with the 9-minute switch off.