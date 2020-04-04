Economy
Coronavirus blackout: Govt says power grid prepared for 9-minute switch-off; here's the plan
Updated : April 04, 2020 04:20 PM IST
The prime minister has asked people to switch off lights at 9 PM on Sunday night and express solidarity in times of lockdown by lighting earthen lamps or torch lights.
The statement from power ministry came after some apprehensions were expressed that the event may cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage which may harm the electrical appliances.
Power companies have also issued a set of guidelines on how it is planning to deal with the 9-minute switch off.