  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex closes 1,000 points lower; Nifty ends at 8,981 due to losses in ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens 20 paise lower at 76.74 against dollar
Home Economy
Economy

Coronavirus aftermath: Governments will consider various policy alternatives to combat losses

Updated : April 21, 2020 05:42 PM IST

Calculated policy enactments will be required, in order to guide the economy back to a sustainable mode of functioning.
Comprehensive bailout packages, universal basic income and improved digitisation are likely to be important elements.
Coronavirus aftermath: Governments will consider various policy alternatives to combat losses

You May Also Like

Challenging times for IT sector, may witness growth in Q4: Envisinon Capital

Challenging times for IT sector, may witness growth in Q4: Envisinon Capital

Over 1,300 firms get MIDC nod to resume work amid lockdown

Over 1,300 firms get MIDC nod to resume work amid lockdown

IT stocks fall as US President Donald Trump suspends immigration temporarily

IT stocks fall as US President Donald Trump suspends immigration temporarily

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement