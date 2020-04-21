Economy Coronavirus aftermath: Governments will consider various policy alternatives to combat losses Updated : April 21, 2020 05:42 PM IST Calculated policy enactments will be required, in order to guide the economy back to a sustainable mode of functioning. Comprehensive bailout packages, universal basic income and improved digitisation are likely to be important elements. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365