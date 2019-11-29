Economy
Core sector output shrinks 5.8% in October; six of eight core industries see contraction
Updated : November 29, 2019 05:42 PM IST
Six of eight core industries saw a contraction in output in October.
Output of eight core infrastructure industries had contracted by 5.1 percent in September, the lowest in the decade
Growth in output of refinery products slowed down to 0.4 percent in October as against 1.3 percent in the same period last year
