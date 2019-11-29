TOP NEWS »

Core sector output shrinks 5.8% in October; six of eight core industries see contraction

Updated : November 29, 2019 05:42 PM IST

Six of eight core industries saw a contraction in output in October.
Output of eight core infrastructure industries had contracted by 5.1 percent in September, the lowest in the decade
Growth in output of refinery products slowed down to 0.4 percent in October as against 1.3 percent in the same period last year
