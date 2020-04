A fall, even a contraction in the core sector reading for March was always expected given the loss of over a week of no activity due to the COVID-19 lockdown. This is probably the most hectic part of the year but still, the extent of fall is staggering. The core sector data for the entire month of March is down 6.5 percent from year-ago levels and the devil is in the detail.

Cement output is down 24.7 percent from previous March levels, steel is down 13 percent, crude output is down 5.5 percent, power output is down 7.2 percent, and all because of a week of no industrial activity.

This is understandable because March, in many cases, accounts for 20 percent of the year's output, and losing one week is precious. What is unnerving, however, is that the output for FY20 is up by only 0.6 percent. This must be a historic low, maybe last seen in the seventies. It shows how fragile the economy has been going into COVID.

It was not a year of natural disasters, but for some unseasonal rains in October. It was the year when a new government assumed power with a majority not seen since 1984. It was a year of extraordinary global growth. Yet our coal output is down 0.5 percent in FY20. Crude, the fuel of the economy, is down 5.7 percent over last year, and electricity consumption is up all of 1 percent.

Only steel at 4.2 percent, can be called slow growth. The rest are scarily stagnant or contracting. All this can't only be due to a week lost due to the unforeseen lockdown. The economy was weakening to start with.