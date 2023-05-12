Cooling inflation very satisfying, shows monetary policy on right track: RBI governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, May 12, said the cooling off in headline inflation to 4.7 percent in April is very satisfying and it shows the monetary policy is on the right track.
“A short while ago the April inflation numbers came out and it was very satisfying to note that the consumer price inflation which in the month of March was 5.7 percent has come down to 4.7 percent. So it gives me and my colleagues in the RBI to say with reasonable amount of confidence that the monetary policy is on the right track,” Das said
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 4.7 percent in April from 5.66 percent in the previous month. Also, industrial production growth slipped to a five-month low of 1.1 percent in March from 5.8 percent in February 2023.
Speaking at the book launch of G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant's Made in India: 75 Years of Business & Enterprise, Das declined to comment on the next monetary policy stance or rate cuts, quipping instead: “10 am on June 8 you will know what the monetary policy is."
The governor said the RBI is quite optimistic and confident about the country's 6.5 percent real GDP growth rate in FY24 even though other analysts are not so sanguine.
According to data, India contributes close to 14.6 percent to the global economic growth currently. China leads the race with 31.7 percent contribution and US adds 9.7 percent to the whole.
Das also said that the Indian government has ensured the stability of the Rupee despite the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.
Unless the currency is stable, investors will not be confident in investing, he said, adding that the Indian Rupee has been the least volatile currency among peer currencies over last one year.