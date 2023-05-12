English
homeeconomy NewsCooling inflation very satisfying, shows monetary policy on right track: RBI governor

Cooling inflation very satisfying, shows monetary policy on right track: RBI governor

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  May 13, 2023 9:33 AM IST (Updated)
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 4.7 percent in April from 5.66 percent in March.

economy | May 12, 2023 8:26 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, May 12, said the cooling off in headline inflation to 4.7 percent in April is very satisfying and it shows the monetary policy is on the right track.

“A short while ago the April inflation numbers came out and it was very satisfying to note that the consumer price inflation which in the month of March was 5.7 percent has come down to 4.7 percent. So it gives me and my colleagues in the RBI to say with reasonable amount of confidence that the monetary policy is on the right track,” Das said


The Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 4.7 percent in April from 5.66 percent in the previous month. Also, industrial production growth slipped to a five-month low of 1.1 percent in March from 5.8 percent in February 2023.

Speaking at the book launch of G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant's Made in India: 75 Years of Business & Enterprise, Das declined to comment on the next monetary policy stance or rate cuts, quipping instead: “10 am on June 8 you will know what the monetary policy is."

Also Read: RBI dividend payout may exceed budget estimates in FY23

The governor said the RBI is quite optimistic and confident about the country's 6.5 percent real GDP growth rate in FY24 even though other analysts are not so sanguine.

In this regard, he said that the private sector has to drive growth and investment and the government will play the role of facilitator. He pointed out that private investment in steel, cement and petrochemicals has seen a growth recently.
The government's capex has been high over the last two years. If RBI projections are met 15 percent of the world's growth in the current financial year will come from India, he said, adding that this is no mean achievement.

According to data, India contributes close to 14.6 percent to the global economic growth currently. China leads the race with 31.7 percent contribution and US adds 9.7 percent to the whole.

Also Read: Be careful about retail, unsecured loans, RBI tells banks and NBFCs

Das also said that the Indian government has ensured the stability of the Rupee despite the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

Unless the currency is stable, investors will not be confident in investing, he said, adding that the Indian Rupee has been the least volatile currency among peer currencies over last one year.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: May 12, 2023 8:26 PM IST
