Cooking gas cylinder becomes expensive as LPG rates hiked by Rs 50

The price of domestic LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder on Saturday. The 14.2-kg non-subsidized cooking gas cylinder will cost Rs 999.50 in Delhi starting today, news agency ANI reported.

Domestic cooking gas cylinder prices were last hiked in March by Rs 50 per cylinder to cost Rs 949.50 in Delhi from March 22 onwards.

Earlier this month, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 102.50, the third straight monthly increase. With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder now costs Rs 2,355.50 in Delhi. The commercial LPG price was increased by Rs 105 on March 1 and by Rs 250 on April 1.

The price of a 5-kg cylinder was also revised last week to Rs 655 per unit. The 5-kg cylinder earlier cost Rs 569 per unit.

LPG rates vary from city to city. Generally, state-owned oil companies change the price of gas cylinders (LPG Price) on the first and fifteenth of every month.

The price of an LPG gas cylinder is calculated based on the import parity price (IPP). On top of that, there are in-country prices such as GST, excise duty, freight charges.