      Continuous reforms make India great place to do business: FM to US investors

      Continuous reforms make India great place to do business: FM to US investors

      By PTI | IST (Updated)
      Asserting that continuous reforms make India a great place to do business, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday invited global investors to take advantage of the recent FDI reforms, the privatisation policy and the performance linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

      Continuous reforms make India great place to do business: FM to US investors
