Business From noodles to ketchup: What India stocked up on during the lockdown Updated : July 08, 2020 02:30 PM IST Soft drinks, Talcum powder and Hair oil lost 16 million, 10 million and 12 million households respectively in the period Owing to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, consumers lapped up hygiene products across segments. Ready to eats and packaged food like biscuits and instant noodles saw 48 percent and 36 percent growth respectively. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply