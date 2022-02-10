Consumers remain pessimistic; households' inflation expectations ease: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India Today released its forward-looking surveys -- the Consumer Confidence Survey and Households’ Inflation Expectations Survey--for January 2022, in which it reported that consumer confidence for the current period recorded a gradual improvement for the third successive time, though it remained in the pessimistic zone, while there was a significant reduction in the share of households that expected higher inflation in the coming months.

Households, however, reported a further increase in overall expenditure driven by higher essential spending; their sentiments on non-essential outlay, remained subdued, the report stated.

The Consumer Confidence Survey was conducted from J anuary 2 to 11 in 13 major cities--Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram. The Households' Inflation Expectations Survey was conducted from January 2 to 12 in 18 major cities; 5,985 households were surveyed.

The latest Consumer Confidence Survey studied the contrast between perceptions a year ago and expectations for a year ahead on these touchpoint -- general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation and own income and spending. A total of 5,387 households were surveyed.

Compared to November 2021, the Current Situation Index reported a negative sentiment of 63.7, an improvement of 1.4 points; the Future Expectations Index declined by 6.9 points from November 2021 but was nevertheless a positive sentiment 103.

Meanwhile, as per the Households' Inflation Expectations Survey, the share of households expecting higher inflation has significantly reduced from November 2021 round of the survey--the median inflation perception declined by 170 basis points to 10.6 percent for three months ahead (down from 12.3 percent) and by 190 basis points to 10.7 percent for one-year-ahead (down from 12.6 percent).

The percent households’ median inflation perception for the current period was moderated by 70 basis points to 9.7 percent in January, the report added.

"Households expect inflation to be more range-bound in the near-to-medium term as reflected in the reduced gap between their current inflation perceptions and the future inflation expectations. Three months ahead expectations for overall prices and inflation were generally aligned to those for food products and cost of services," the report stated.