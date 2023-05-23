Are US consumers pulling back on expenses?

Rising prices have been a concern not just for India, but also for larger developed economies like the US. Undoubtedly, the Covid pandemic stressed global supply chains which caused inflation to accelerate. Hence, the buoyancy in demand is decelerating and as high prices pinch US consumers’ pockets, ‘revenge shopping’ comes to an end.

US consumer sentiments, at its 6 months low in May, depict a softness in demand for goods and services. According to the New York Fed’s Household Spending Survey, fielded every four months, the monthly household spending growth fell to 5.4 percent from a revised 7.1 percent in December. This shows that US consumers are pulling back on their expenses. The survey also showed that Americans plan to cut back their spending even further, as the year proceeds.

As credit conditions tighten, consumers spending tends to withdraw. Latest retail sales in the US shows an increase of 0.4 percent month on month in April 2023, well below market forecasts of 0.8 percent increase. The sales at gasoline stations and food and beverage stores declined, along with items like clothing, electronics, furniture and sporting goods.

First quarter earnings report of US headquartered retail stores Target and Walmart portrays the same picture. The largest US retailer reported weak sales of clothing and electronics. Walmart CFO John David Rainey said consumers are reducing discretionary spends, waiting for promotions and down trading product purchases. “General merchandise sales which are high margin products, are falling”.

Another retailer, Target in its first quarter earnings update said shoppers are paying more for necessities and spending less on big-ticket items. Further, it expects this year's profitability to reduce more than $500 million compared with last year.

Similarly, Home Depot recently reported its biggest revenue miss in over 20 years. It added that customers are opting for smaller home projects instead of pricier ones.

Nearly 60 percent of Walmart’s annual U.S. sales are contributed by the groceries segment. In the first quarter of 2023, sales of general merchandise in the U.S. declined mid single-digits, while sales of food and consumables increased low double-digits.

Evidently inflation has changed Americans’ spending decisions. Persistent higher prices on daily consumable items like food and gas continues to squeeze families’ budgets each month, leaving less money to spend on discretionary.