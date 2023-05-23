English
Are US consumers pulling back on expenses?

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 23, 2023 12:36:43 PM IST (Published)

Rising prices have been a concern not just for India, but also for larger developed economies like the US. Undoubtedly, the Covid pandemic stressed global supply chains which caused inflation to accelerate. Hence, the buoyancy in demand is decelerating and as high prices pinch US consumers’ pockets, ‘revenge shopping’ comes to an end.

US consumer sentiments, at its 6 months low in May, depict a softness in demand for goods and services. According to the New York Fed’s Household Spending Survey, fielded every four months, the monthly household spending growth fell to 5.4 percent from a revised 7.1 percent in December. This shows that US consumers are pulling back on their expenses. The survey also showed that Americans plan to cut back their spending even further, as the year proceeds.
As credit conditions tighten, consumers spending tends to withdraw. Latest retail sales in the US shows an increase of 0.4 percent month on month in April 2023, well below market forecasts of 0.8 percent increase. The sales at gasoline stations and food and beverage stores declined, along with items like clothing, electronics, furniture and sporting goods.
