Economy
Consumer spending falls for first time in over four decades, says report
Updated : November 15, 2019 10:10 AM IST
The average amount of money spent by a person in a month—declined by 3.7 percent to Rs 1,446 in 2017-18, compared to Rs 1,501 during 2011-12.
The NSO report showed that food consumption has also declined in India, which is a worrying trend and raise concerns of malnutrition in the nation.
