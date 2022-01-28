Consumer sentiment improves in January amid hesitant recovery: CMIE report

India’s consumer sentiment marked the first signs of recovery in January after a dip in December due to the emergence of the new wave of the pandemic. The consumer sentiment in January improved by 3.9 percent though recovery still remains hesitant, said the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Data from CMIE showed that the average weekly consumer sentiment index (CSI) through the first three weeks of January was at 59.9, while the 30-day moving average of the index on January 23 was at 61. This figure is higher than the one recorded in November 2021, which was 60.3, before the index dipped in December to 57.6.

“We call the recovery seen in the early data of January as hesitant because after that 6.9% increase in the week ended January 2, the weekly growth rate fell to 2.1% in the next week and then by 3% erasing much of the gains made in the preceding two weeks,” CMIE reported within its weekly labour market examination.

The CSI is an index that measures the confidence consumers have in their own finances and ability to purchase goods and services. A higher index score signifies that consumers feel confident about their financial situation and thus, are willing to purchase more goods and services. This leads to increase in consumer spending and a recovery in the economy.

But while the index is highlighting recovery, the weekly variations also point out that the recovery is occurring in a hesitant manner.

“The index of consumer sentiments in January is expected to cross its December level of 57.6 and could possibly cross its peak level of 60.3 reached in November,” CMIE said.

Recovery is still a long road ahead, with the index having a pre-pandemic score of 108.

“A faster improvement in current economic conditions with a slightly higher confidence in the future as is seen in the weekly sentiments data for January 2022 is a good development. Its stride needs to be bigger and a little more confident,” CMIE added.