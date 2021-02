Inflation in India has been on the rise, but it’s nowhere close to some of the other developing nations, where rates have skyrocketed over the past few years.

What is CPI?

The CPI keeps track of changes in retail prices of goods and services consumed by households on a daily basis. They include expenditure on groceries, clothes, rent, power, telecommunications, recreational activities and raw materials.

To understand and measure inflation, the increase in CPI is estimated in percentage change over the same period the previous year. The RBI keeps a close watch on these numbers to ensure price stability in the economy.

The CPI also checks the changes in the retail prices of any given commodity at different levels of the market — rural, urban and all-India levels. It affects a consumers’ savings, cost of living, mortgage payments, and overall financial situation. For example, a 4 percent rate of inflation in 2019 means consumers will have to spend 4 percent more than what they did on the same items or commodities in 2018.

What are the current inflation rates in India?

The retail inflation in India fell sharply to 4.59 percent in December 2019, compared to November’s 6.93 percent, according to government data. Food inflation declined to 3.41 percent in December in 2020, compared to 9.5 percent in the previous month, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Where do other countries stand?

Venezuela has the highest inflation rate in the world due to political instability. According to a report, the Latin-American country recorded inflation of 65,000 per cent in 2018, which came down to 19,910 percent in the succeeding year and further down to 15,000 percent in 2020. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates Venezuela’s inflation to hover around 15,000 percent in 2021 as well.