Consumer inflation in the country was revised to 5.84 percent in March from 5.91 per cent, according to official data released on Tuesday.

This is the lowest level of retail inflation since November last year. Despite the extended lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, inflation stayed above the RBI's medium-term goal of 4 percent for the sixth month in a row.

Consumer inflation in rural was at 6.09 percent, which is higher than urban at 5.59 percent.

The price data are usually collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and selected 1,181 villages through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) said in view of the preventive measures and announcement of nation-wide lockdown, the price collection of Consumer Price Index (CPI) through personal visits of price collectors was suspended with effect from March 19.

In April, price data was largely collected by telephonic enquiry from the designated outlets, it said.

This was supplemented by information collected during the personal purchase of field staff for the items being transacted from neighborhood outlets keeping in view the travel advisories.