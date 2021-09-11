  • Home>
Consumer confidence showing signs of pick up in Q2: Assocham

By PTI | IST (Updated)
Assocham said on Saturday there are signs of improved consumer confidence in several key sectors, including hospitality, of the economy.

There are signs of improved consumer confidence in several key sectors, including hospitality, of the economy, industry body Assocham said on Saturday.
Activities in construction and renovation have been on a pick-up for the past few months leading to the return of migrant workers for gainful deployment, it said.
"Our feedback from our member companies, including those in the SMEs points towards a steady pick-up in economic activities with notable gains visible in retail trading, malls, food business and inter-state travel," the industry body said.
Though on a low base, it said, the Indian economy should close the financial year 2021-22 with double-digit growth, sustaining the catch-up mode.
