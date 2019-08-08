Consumer confidence in the economy weakened in July, RBI survey shows

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4 percent in the August policy review while maintaining an 'accommodative' stance.

The central bank released its Consumer Confidence Survey and it paints a sorry picture. The survey reflects weakening sentiment across a number of key categories. In July, the consumer confidence slipped into negative, it showed. The key reason behind the sentiment is deteriorating perception of employment and income.

The survey was conducted in 13 major cities and obtained 5,351 responses on householdsâ€™ perceptions and expectations on the general economic situation, the employment scenario, the overall price situation and their own income and spending.

More than half of all respondents expect an improvement in the economic environment one year on,Â but the net positive response is still the lowest since December 2018.

The households perceived a rise in the price level and a majority of the respondents expect prices to rise over the coming year, but they were less optimistic about discretionary spending, the survey showed.