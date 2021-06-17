Home

    Mild recovery in consumer confidence among urban Indians in June: Survey

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    According to the monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index, the consumer confidence among urban Indians has shown a mild recovery in June 2021.

    Mild recovery in consumer confidence among urban Indians in June: Survey
    The consumer confidence among urban Indians has shown mild recovery in June 2021 with a slight uptick of 1.4 percentage points, over the previous month, according to the monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI).
    Due to the resurgence of the outbreak, May saw a sharp plunge of 6.3 percentage points in consumer sentiment,
    The monthly PCSI, which is driven by the aggregation of the four weighted sub-indices, has a mixed bag across all sub-indices. The PCSI Employment Confidence Sub-Index is down by 0.1 percentage points; the PCSI Current Personal Financial Conditions Sub-Index is slightly up by 0.1 percentage points
    Further, the PCSI Investment Climate Sub-Index has increased by 0.8 percentage points; and the PCSI Economic Expectations Sub Index has significantly moved up by 4.6 percentage points.
    Amit Adarkar, the CEO, Ipsos India, said, "The second wave was very fierce and we saw its impact last month. With lockdowns, restrictions, ramping up of infrastructure for oxygen supply and gearing up hospitals for the influx of those afflicted, we are now past the peak and the consumer sentiment reflects this. We are also seeing restrictions, somewhat easing and the vaccination drive has picked up again."
    "Confidence around jobs is on the blink but sentiment on personal finances and savings and investments has improved a bit. Confidence around the economy is seeing a major surge, this is in sync with stock markets reaching new peak recently. Treading with caution will need to be the buzzword until herd immunity is not achieved. Further relaxation of restrictions & rapid vaccination scale-up post-June 21st will be key to consumer sentiment. A looming threat of a possible third wave denotes that we are not out of the woods yet, especially as most of the other major economies are showing a sustained rebound in consumer sentiment," he said.
    (Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
    First Published:  IST
