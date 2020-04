Days after country's foreign secretary requested the US government to extend the validity of H1B visas for Indian nationals, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it is considering such requests.

In response to a CNBC-TV18 query about whether the USCIS would extend validity of H1B and other categories of visas for Indian nationals, a USCIS spokesperson said, "US Citizenship and Immigration Services has taken steps to help individuals, employers, and others address some of the immigration-related challenges they face as a direct result of the COVID-19 national emergency."

"USCIS continues to analyse issues and other possible steps the agency may take to further address some of these challenges and will consider the public's recommendations," spokesperson added.

H1B, is among more than 30 non-immigrant visa categories. It also includes student visas(F,M) and visas for tourism (B2). Indian officials had been particularly worried about the plight of H1B workers as a result of lay-offs in the United States.

Indian IT professionals on H1B visas have been worried about the possibility of lay-offs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to rules, if an employer terminates the contract of an H1B holder, the employee needs to find new employment within 60 days, in order to retain the visa status. Indian IT officials are hoping that the US would extend this 60 day grace period to 180 days.

The USCIS spokesperson did not confirm whether a decision to extend the visa validity to 180 days had been taken but said, "USCIS will update its website with relevant announcements when appropriate."

The spokesperson also said that USCIS may provide special support for individuals who may be affected by circumstances beyond their control. “For those in the United States in need of an extension of their non immigrant stay, USCIS may extend their stay depending on the circumstances. We may also provide special consideration or expedited processing for those who may need it on a case-by-case basis”, said the spokesperson.